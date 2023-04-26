Man Showers $100 Currency Notes On Infant, Twitter Calls It 'Bacteria Blanket'

Welcoming a baby is always a joyous occasion for a family. People often go to great lengths when celebrating the arrival of a newborn into their lives. But nothing beats this US man’s way of expressing his happiness over the birth of a kid. The man was seen covering his baby in $100 currency notes while the infant was asleep. Surprised? A video showing the incident has grabbed attention on Twitter. The clip was originally shared by an account named Viral Uncensored TV. “Man covers his new born baby with hundreds," read the caption alongside the clip.

The extravagant manner in which the man celebrated his kid’s birth has not gone down well on Twitter. The clip has left users baffled, with many being worried about the possible germs on the notes. “That isn’t cute! Money is filthy," one user wrote.

Others were concerned that the new father had created a “bacteria blanket" for his infant.

A user joked that placing a debit card would have been “more sanitary."

People found the perfect meme to express their emotions.

Many thought the money could have been better utilised as a college fund.

“Nah he thought he was paying the hospital bill," an account quipped.

“Money Fever Incoming," joked another.

Previously, a man had made headlines for throwing notes from Bengaluru’s KR Market Flyover into the crowd. As per reports, the man showered about Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 in the crowd. The man was seen wearing a suit and had a wall clock around his neck.

“It’s literally raining money in Bengaluru. An unidentified man in Bengaluru showers money from KR Market flyover. Comes in with a bag of money consisting of 10 rupee currency, throws notes down the flyover and leaves. People swarm in large numbers to collect the money," a user wrote while sharing some videos of the incident.

The incident caused traffic jams in the area for a short while. According to a report by the New Indian Express, the man who threw the money was Arun aka Anchor Arun, a vlogger. He claimed to be the founder and CEO of Vdot9events.com. Arun was booked by the police for creating a nuisance and causing danger or obstruction on public way.

