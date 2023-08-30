Man Simping Over Woman With 'Out of the World' Pickup Line Has Desis Laughing on 'Connecting' Skills

Instances of men sliding into the comment sections of women’s posts with pictures or videos are a common occurrence on social media. While many of these attempts are considered cringe-worthy and disrespectful, not all men’s pickup lines fail to impress. Occasionally, these lines manage to evoke genuine laughter due to the unexpected creativity that goes into them. This exact scenario unfolded recently on platform ‘X’ when a user shared a snapshot showcasing a man’s over-the-top attempt at getting a woman’s attention. The pickup line he employed was so “out of this world" that it went viral, leading netizens to burst into fits of laughter over his audacious attempt to connect the dots.

The shared screenshot, posted by the user @pachtaogaybro, featured an image of her taken in the early days of the month. The accompanying caption, “quote with mirror selfie," depicted her sporting a brown crop top, black pants, and a satin black shirt. What caught her attention, however, was a comment left by another user that stood out for its comedic value. The comment read: “God bless the trees that decayed into the soil millions of years ago to form coal which is used in thermal power plants to generate electricity for the hospital you were born in!!"

Now, just imagine the effort it took to weave together such an elaborate narrative just for the sake of making an impression. It’s safe to say that an impression was indeed made, whether it resulted in a positive, negative, or humorous response is up for debate. Nonetheless, individuals on the internet, particularly those from Desi communities, couldn’t resist taking note of this unique approach.

One person adopted a similar humourous tone, saying, “Thanks for the big bang happens 14billion years ago and the Milky way is born, earth is formed and I can see you now." Another person jokingly referred to it as “Simping ultra pro Max Max pro Max…", while yet another astutely pointed out, “Yes because I don’t cp (copy paste) lines for impressing you." Indeed, the pickup line appeared to have been lifted from elsewhere, even as evidenced by its appearance for more than once in the search box on ‘X’.