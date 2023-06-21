Man Stays At Luxury Hotel In Delhi For 2 Years, Escapes Without Paying Rs 58 Lakh Bill

A luxury hotel in Delhi has accused an individual of staying in one of its rooms for an astonishing two years without making any payment. The hotel in question, Roseate House, has treated this matter seriously and filed a First Information Report (FIR) to report a loss of Rs 58 lakh. The accused, identified as Ankush Dutta, stayed for almost 2 years and departed without settling the outstanding dues. Vinod Malhotra, a representative of Bird Airports Hotel Private Limited, registered the FIR to shed light on this unusual incident.

The hotel, located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, has made an accusation against one of its own employees as well. This is in connection with the alleged fraud. According to the claims, Prem Prakash, the head of the Front Office Department, is believed to have facilitated Ankush Dutta’s prolonged stay. The hotel further asserts that Prakash, who holds the authority to set room rates, had unrestricted access to the hotel’s computer system. This has allowed him to monitor the outstanding dues of all guests.

Advertisement

Further concerns and suspicions have been raised that Prem Prakash may have received a bribe from Ankush Dutta. This was in exchange for allowing him to overstay and manipulating the hotel’s system that monitors guest activities.

Times Now reported an FIR was lodged. “A criminal conspiracy was hatched by guest Mr Ankush Dutta along with some known and unknown hotel staff, including Mr Prem Prakash with a motive to gain wrongfully and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues," it said.