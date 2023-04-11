Man Strips Down, Bathes Inside NYC Metro Amid Puzzled Passengers; Old Video Goes Viral

Delhi metro, of late, has been a subject of controversy, first owing to Rhythm Chanana’s sartorial choices and the moral policing she faced. Then, there was a viral video of a couple kissing who also faced similar judgement on social media. However, now, a truly bizarre incident that occurred on a metro has resurfaced on the Internet. The old video shows a man stripping and taking a bath inside an NYC train.

The man in question is one Prince Zee and he posted the bizarre video on Facebook in November last year. In the video titled “Taking a shower in NYC train", he can be seen placing a suitcase in front of him. He then strips down to his underwear, pulls out a loofah and a water container from the suitcase. He pours the water in the suitcase, takes a bath, pats himself dry and puts his clothes back on as puzzled onlookers stare on.

The reactions to the video were mixed. While some people were amused and cracked jokes, others were not so impressed. “Some people just do anything for the Likes and Views," one Facebook user commented. “Love this guy. He’s so confident," another user wrote. “The time taken in home to arrange that suitcase , a can with water, soap and sponge is enough to take a bath… NB: I know he is acting just for likes…" Another commenter pointed out.

“I think this is hilarious, I’ve come across a few people in my time on the train, who could do with a shower, if you know what I mean!" Another commenter said. “Great shower without spilling water everywhere," another said.

Returning to the subject closer at home, Rhythm Chanana told India Today, “It’s my freedom in what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous. I don’t care what people have to say." Speaking on the Uorfi Javed comparisons, she said, “I am not inspired by Uorfi Javed. I didn’t even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story."

