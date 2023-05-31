Man Survives Deadly Crocodile Attack With Miraculous Escape From Predator's Jaws

An Australian man escaped the jaws of death after braving a harrowing attack by a saltwater crocodile. Identified to be Marcus McGowan, the man was out snorkelling near the Cape York coast in Queensland last week when the giant reptile launched an attack from behind, reported The Guardian. The 51-year-old had his head trapped inside the predator’s jaw for quite some time. Fortunately, he managed to prise the crocodile’s jaw just enough to free himself.

But the predator did not just stop there. It approached Marcus a second time for biting his arm. “The crocodile then attempted to attack me a second time, but I managed to push it away with my right hand, which was then bitten," he added. Fortunately, Marcus was able to free himself from the predator’s grip once again. He then quickly swam toward a boat which was already moving in his direction after hearing the loud screams and commotion.

The group on the boat helped Marcus, taking him to a nearby hospital. The onlookers said it must have been a young crocodile otherwise escaping the attack would be impossible for the man.

Following the incident, the Queensland Department of Environment launched an investigation to locate the predator responsible for the near-fatal attack. Meanwhile, Marcus reveals he is just glad to have made out alive, in the victim’s words, he was “simply in the wrong place, at the wrong time".

This isn’t the first time that such a crocodile attack has been reported in the area. In 2021, another man survived a crocodile attack by prising the animal’s jaw. The anonymous man was taken to the hospital after suffering numerous minor lacerations, reported BBC.

Paul Sweeney, a critical care paramedic at the facility, revealed the then 44-year-old man was ‘remarkably calm’ during an inspection by first responders. What he said to us was that a crocodile had bitten his head and in his effort to remove the jaws of the crocodile, he put his hands in to try and prise the jaws apart. In the process of trying to remove his hands, the jaws snapped shut on his forefinger," he said.

The man supposedly swam a considerable distance to reach a shore and pulled himself out of the water.