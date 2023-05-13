Man Swallows 7 Gold Biscuits To Evade Customs, Gets Arrested At Mumbai Airport

In a bizarre bust, gold was recovered from a person’s stomach after he tried to evade customs officials at Mumbai Airport. The man identified to be Intizar Ali was booked by authorities for allegedly smuggling seven gold biscuits while travelling to the city from Dubai. After the arrest, the 30-year-old man was taken to the JJ hospital. According to Mirror Now, the accused has admitted swallowing seven pieces of gold wrapped in a plastic foil. An X-ray report conducted at the medical facility confirmed his confession. He claimed to have done it to avoid the customs officials.

Doctors recovered nearly 240 grams of gold from the accused’s stomach. Intizar Ali was put on a high-fibre diet to excrete the gold biscuits and complete the recovery naturally.

The 30-year-old is being interrogated by the authorities while further investigation is underway. The accused has been charged with the provision of the Customs Act.

Trying to carry gold into India without declaration and paying the applicable customs duties can lead to imprisonment or a fine or both.

Individuals trying bizarre means to smuggle gold is not something new. In a similar instance, twelve gold bars were recovered from the stomach of a Delhi-based businessman. The 63-year-old unidentified elderly arrived at a medical facility in the capital city after complaints about vomiting and constipation. Initially, the old man lied to the surgeons about swallowing a bottle cap after a fight with his wife. However, after the surgical procedure, doctors found 400 grams of gold bars in his stomach, as per BBC. The 63-year-old was investigated by authorities while the gold was confiscated by customs officers.

Previously, a thief arrested at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka n 2021 reportedly swallowed gold ornaments. Police authorities confirmed the ornaments recovered from the man’s stomach were stolen from a jewellery shop. The thief had developed severe abdominal pains and was rushed to a medical facility. An X-ray scan located rings, ear studs, and other ornaments, weighing about 35 grams in his intestine.

The thief confessed to swallowing the stolen gold along with ice cream to keep them hidden from police officers.