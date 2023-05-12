Man Takes A Witty Dig At Son's Study Cost In WhatsApp Conversation

When it comes to conversations with our parents, we never know what to expect. It could be an interesting discussion about the latest news or it could be a life lesson. But when one Reddit user shared a WhatsApp conversation of him and his father, they didn’t expect it to become a viral sensation. The screenshot shows the dad asking the Redditor about a mobile recharge package, to which the user had a different opinion and advised against recharging, calling it a waste of money. But it was the dad’s reply that had everyone laughing out loud.

Taking a witty dig at his son’s study cost, the dad replied, “We are already wasting money on your study, recharge is only peanuts."

The amusing WhatsApp exchange between a Reddit user and their father has garnered over 1,200 upvotes in just two days and the numbers are still rising. The conversation has sparked some humorous reactions among the social media users.

One user commented, “Father rocked, loser shocked," while another joked, “Uncle ji woke up and chose violence," A third person simply stated, “Da*n boy, your father is savage."

Another user added their own humorous comment, saying, “Lol your parents ask about recharging in advance? *crying in corner* mera to phone roz aag mein jalane ki baat karte hain (They talk about setting my phone on fire every day)."

Another user shared their own experience and wrote, “Bro I burst into laughter so hard my dad came into my room he was in hall, maine unko dikhaya, woh bole ‘waise hai toh sach hee’ (I showed this to my dad and he said, ‘It’s true anyway’)."

It seems like Indian parents are always on high alert, especially when it comes to their children’s safety. In a hilarious yet relatable Reddit post, a man shared a WhatsApp conversation with his parents, where they warned him against accepting food from strangers while traveling. The screenshot of the chat shows his parents advising him to be cautious, and the man playfully agreeing to their warning.

The user captioned the post with “Indian Parents! I am 22 M (male)."

This conversation shows that parents always have a trick up their sleeves when it comes to cracking jokes.