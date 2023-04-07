Man Takes Mother On Pilgrimage On Scooter, People Call Him 'Modern-Day Shravan Kumar'

The famous story of Shravan Kumar from the Ramayana is quite popular in India. He is hailed as the ideal son who carried his blind parents on his shoulders on a pilgrimage. Now, India has just witnessed a modern-day Shravan Kumar in D Krishna Kumar from Mysore, Karnataka. He took his seventy-year-old mother, Rathna Chooda, on a pilgrimage around India and four other countries in a 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak that was given to him by his late father.

Kumar shared what made him take his mother on a pilgrimage around India. He mentioned that once he asked his mother about the famous temples in the country but her response shook him. He said that she had no knowledge about them and had not even visited the nearby temples. This made him realise his mother’s desire to visit the temples in India, and he then decided to quit his multinational job.

He set out on the journey on his scooter all around India to fulfil his mother’s desire who had led a lonely life after his father’s death. Like most mothers, Rathna Chooda spent most of her time cooking, cleaning and taking care of her family and didn’t even step out of her town in Mysore.

Krishna Kumar’s father passed away in 2015. He had given him a Bajaj Chetak scooter 20 years ago as a gift; he customised it and used it to travel across pilgrimages in India. He said that the scooter felt like a blessing to him. He felt that he had his father’s good wishes and presence in the form of the scooter, and it wasn’t just a mother-son trip; sometimes it felt like the whole family was there.

Krishna Kumar’s mother, Rathna Chooda, said that she didn’t get the chance to travel and visit these pilgrimages with her husband. But she is thankful to her son and called him Shravan Kumar for taking her to all the religious places in the country.

Currently, the mother-son duo has travelled more than 66,720 kilometres and is currently in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.

