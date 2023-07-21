Man Ties Turban In 14.12 Seconds, Earns A Spot In Guinness World Records

Wearing a turban is an age-old tradition in India, observed across generations during wedding ceremonies and special occasions. If we say that, you have to tie the turban within 15 seconds, would you be able to accomplish it? Seems impossible right? Recently, an Indian man challenged this notion by setting a world record for tying a turban in 14.12 seconds. Yes, you read it right! The Guinness World Records shared a video of this remarkable feat on July 20, which has since taken the internet by storm.

The clip begins with a man named Aditya Pacholy, expertly tying an orange patterned turban on a man seated in a chair. As the stopwatch’s time begins, the people who were surrounding him witnessed in amazement as the man flawlessly maneuvers the fabric, accomplishing the task with astonishing speed and precision. Within a fraction of 14.12 seconds, he tied the turban. And not just that, the turban seems to be perfect, leaving everyone stunned by his exceptional talent.

Advertisement

The significance of turbans in Indian culture cannot be overstated, and Aditya’s impressive feat not only celebrates this cherished tradition but also highlights his extraordinary dexterity. Tying a turban is an art that requires patience and practice, but Aditya’s record-breaking achievement showcases his mastery of this age-old skill.

The caption of the video mentioned, “Fastest time to tie a turban 14.12 seconds by Aditya Pacholy."

Watch the record-breaking video here:

Advertisement

Since posting, the video has 897k views and the count is increasing only. The video has mixed reviews in the comments section. An individual said that the Guinness World Record has lost its worth, stating, “Guinness world record lost their worth.. they just be approving anything these days..SMH!"

While another user expressed that even he can break the record, “ I don’t know why but I am convinced I can break this record."