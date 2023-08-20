Man Tries to Rob Woman Of Rs 45 Lakh in This Shaadi Dot Com 'Scam', Shocks Internet

In a bizarre incident, a man tried to rob a woman of Rs 45 Lakh through what is being deemed as ‘Shaadi.com’ scam. Taking to Reddit, a woman explained the entire incident and it has shocked many people. She explained that she has been on the app for a while. “But I am kind enough to reply to someone who reaches out to me via WhatsApp (because premium users can get your number?)," she adds. On a random day, this one guy texted her and they spoke for about two days. Then, he slyly brought up that he is also planning to move to Canada as she has mentioned it on her profile. He further mentions he works as a freelancer for a company that helps people immigrate and could help her.

“That’s where I realised that he just made the profile to figure out if he was looking for potential customers for

his firm. I wanted to know the extent of what they could be doing," she added.

The man got her in touch with his consultancy firm and the woman there told her that he is her junior. “About the immigration, she said I could just pay 45 lakh and get the additional points for my PR. Lmao. 45 LAKH. Itne mei kahi plot he le lu outside of the city. Nonetheless, I told her I couldn’t afford it and blocked them both," mentioned the woman further.

Here, have a look at the viral post: