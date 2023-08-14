Man Trying To Hold Back Sneeze Ends Up With A Hole In His Throat

If you get the urge to sneeze, it is highly recommended to let it rip out no matter if you’re in a quiet place or feel embarrassed by the loud sound. This British man who tried to hold his sneeze inside learned the lesson the hard way. It is said the man in his pursuit to appear polite literally ended up with a hole in his throat. The rare incident regarding the then 34-year-old anonymous person was published by BMJ Case Reports in 2018. The paper titled “Snap, crackle, and pop: when sneezing leads to crackling in the neck" claimed the male was fit when he walked to the emergency department of a hospital.

He reported experiencing painful swallowing and a change in his voice after a forceful sneeze. The Brit man in question admitted to pinching his nose and keeping his mouth closed to hold back a sneeze. Following suit he described feeling a popping sensation in his neck which also led to swelling. According to the doctors, the 34-year-old patient has no history of any therapeutic procedure or trauma and he also denied consuming anything sharp. The published paper explained the man has stable vitals with no onset of fever or any respiratory distress. But upon physical examination, it was learned he has swelling and tenderness building in the throat and neck.