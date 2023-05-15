Man Uses Pet Snake As Weapon In Bizarre Street Fight

You might have heard the phrase bringing a knife to a gunfight. But one man had his own spin on the proverb. A 45-year-old man in Toronto used his pet python in a street fight. No, we are not joking. A video from the scene shows using the snake as a weapon and hitting the other person with it. The clip of the terrifying way in which the man used the snake as a weapon will leave a shiver down your spine. The attack stopped when cops arrived at the scene. As reported by CBS, the bizarre incident took place in Toroto’s Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue area on May 10. The attacker has been arrested.

Police said in a press release that the man was walking down the street “holding a living python snake" when another guy approached him. There was a physical altercation between the two and the man used the python as a weapon.

“Dude uses his pet snake as a weapon during street fight in Toronto," was the caption of the clip.

Twitter users could not believe their eyes when they watched the video. Many called for the man to be arrested on charges of animal abuse. “Arrest him for animal abuse," an account wrote.

“Animal abuse. I feel sick about people that keep snakes and birds as pets. It’s sickening, and this man needs to be prosecuted for abuse of that snake. I hate people," an individual wrote.

“It’s a good thing he wasn’t walking his rhinoceros or the bald guy would’ve been hurt much worse," a comment read.

People hoped the snake was fine after its ordeal.

One individual questioned how the man could just walk around with a live snake.

Some joked that the man might have been from Florida. “When Floridians go to Canada, they bring Florida with them," a user quipped.

A few people could not resist giving a hilarious spin to the clip and shared memes.

Others recalled the fictional character Obanai Iguro and her tendency to carry a live snake in the manga and anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba.

It was later revealed by the Global News that the snake was alive at the time of the incident, but died later. The man was charged with assault and with causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.