Man Who Once Bragged About His Blind Date Now Faces Murder Allegations

A viral ‘craziest first date’ thread on Twitter took a dark turn when a man shared his personal story and later got accused of “murdering his girlfriend". The man reported to be a divorced father of three children boasted about his Colombian blind date in a tweet, who eventually became his fiance. According to Daily Mail UK, the man identified as John Poulos was allegedly accused of killing DJ Valentina Trespalacios and stuffing her body into a suitcase. It was in December when the 35-year-old responded to a Twitter thread alongside a selfie with the 21-year-old woman.

“Invited a Colombian woman on vacation without meeting her first - now we’re getting married," he captioned the photo. If the report is to be believed, John met Valentina through a dating application. They remained together for over a year and eventually got engaged. The couple reportedly were planning to get hitched soon before the tragedy struck. Notably, Valentina’s friend has accused John of being upset with his partner for refusing to publicize their relationship on social media.

Advertisement

In January, the couple travelled to Bogota and began living in an apartment, which John claimed he has rented for a long time. Just days later, it is suggested that John allegedly beat Valentina before choking her to death. Authorities have procured surveillance footage as evidence, which shows John pushing a cart with multiple luggage bags including the suitcase that consisted of Valentina’s body. Reportedly, John covered the luggage with a blanket to avoid suspicion. In another CCTV video, John was captured placing his luggage inside the trunk of his rental car.