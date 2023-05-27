Man Who Stuffed 167 Animals Inside Cages At His Filthy House Banned From Owning Pets

Authorities in the UK have permanently banned a man from owning pets after a shocking discovery was made at his home, sparking outrage. In a house tainted with filth, 167 animals, including rabbits, ferrets, hamsters, mice, guinea pigs, and birds were crammed together in cages, stacked haphazardly throughout the house. The animals also had to put up with the sight of dead animals in the same cages. The shocking incident came to light when the Northamptonshire Police received a concerned welfare report in February. Officers arrived quickly at a Rushden residence on Cromwell Road after receiving reports of a repugnant odour and flies swarming the windows. They were horrified and greatly troubled by what they saw inside the residence. Body-cam footage captured the harrowing moment when officers stumbled upon the scene.

Charges of inflicting unnecessary suffering to protected animals as well as violating a disqualification order that prevented him from owning or keeping animals were brought against the man, 61-year-old Kim Starks. It was revealed that Starks had previously been convicted and banned from owning animals in February 2000. The term was increased to a lifelong restriction at Northampton Crown Court in June of the same year after he breached the order in March.

PC Chloe Gillies, part of the Northamptonshire Police’s rural crime team, expressed disappointment that an immediate custodial sentence was not imposed but highlighted the relief that the animals were finally liberated from their distressing environment. “When officers first attended the house in Rushden, they were faced with a house filled with animals, all in terrible living conditions," said PC Gillies, adding: “I’m very glad that the poor animals Starks was utterly failing to care for have been removed from him and will now have the chance to live healthy, happy lives (sic)."

“It was a team effort to rescue all these animals. The number of animals involved in this case was truly shocking and I am pleased that they have now been given the opportunity to find loving, caring homes," he continued.

The authorities are currently working on rehabilitating the rescued animals to make sure they get the love and attention they need after going through such horrifying circumstances.