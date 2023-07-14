Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Man With Bowl On Head Pretending to Be Akshaye Khanna is Hilarious and We are Here for it

Man With Bowl On Head Pretending to Be Akshaye Khanna is Hilarious and We are Here for it

This content creator mimicking Akshaye Khanna has fans amazed.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 18:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Man With Bowl On Head Pretending to Be Akshaye Khanna is Hilarious and We are Here for it. (Image: Instagram/@raghav_sharmaaaa)
These days many content creators are creating a buzz on the internet for the videos that they produce and create. Another such content creator, Raghav Sharma possesses a rare talent for perfectly mimicking the mannerisms of Akshaye Khanna. Many videos of Raghav went viral on Instagram after he uploaded them. Now, Raghav has taken over Twitter by a storm with people lauding him for his acting skills.

With a sharp attention to detail, Raghav expertly replicates the Dil Chahta Hai actor’s body language. He has done various videos and collaborations.

In fact, in a recent collaboration with the equally popular and talented content creator Dharna Durga, he unleashed a gem on Instagram, showcasing the interesting dance moves of Khanna when he falls in love. The video has been set on the tunes of ‘Woh Ladki Hain Kahan’ from Dil Chahta Hai, the clip will leave you in splits.

Here are a few clips from Raghav’s Instagram handle:

Many took to Twitter to praise the creator. “Sorry I can’t pick your call. I have to watch this dude with a bowl on his head pretending to be Akshaye Khanna," wrote a Twitter user as she shared images of Raghav. Another person wrote, “what’s keeping me going is this indian influencer who puts a bowl on his head and pretends to be Akshaye khanna."

    What do you think about those perfect mimicking skills?

