Man’s 100-Meter Sprint In High Heels Earns Him A Spot In Guinness World Records

Walking in heels for a long period can be a challenging task, but the idea of running in it can turn into a complete nightmare. Well, this was not the case with Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez. This Spanish man, at the age of 34, accomplished something extraordinary by setting a Guinness World Record for running in high heels. Interestingly, Christian completed the race in 12.82 seconds, which is only 3.24 seconds slower than Usain Bolt’s 100-metre sprint world record

The Guinness World Records celebrated his achievement by sharing a video on its Instagram handle with the caption, “Fastest 100 metres in high heels (male) 12.82 secs by Christian Roberto López Rodríguez." In the video, Christian is seen running fast wearing black heels. Watch the video here:

According to GWR, this record was earlier set by Germany’s André Ortolf in 2019 by completing the race in 14.02 seconds.

Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez not only defied the limitations of wearing stilettos but also displayed remarkable stability and speed during his outstanding sprint. Despite the challenges, Christian successfully completed his record-breaking run without stumbling.

In an interview with the Guinness World Records, he described how his preparation was exhaustive. He said, “The preparation was very exhaustive and specific. I find it very challenging to be able to run in high heels at high speed. In Spain, there are races like this, and they have always gone well for me."