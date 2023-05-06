Man's Attempt To Get His 12-Day-Old Baby’s Passport Pic Clicked Is Real Struggle

Not many would disagree that getting a kid or an infant’s photo clicked is a task in itself. But it is fun too. Nikhil Sharma, a well-known YouTuber, recently shared a heartwarming experience that many new parents can relate to. In a world where social media often presents a filtered and perfect version of reality, Sharma’s candid video clip captures the beauty of a real-life moment with a newborn. The clip shows Sharma holding his baby girl while trying to get her passport photo clicked.

In the clip, Sharma can be seen carefully holding his 12-day-old daughter in front of a white background while the photographer takes multiple photos of the baby. Despite looking like a simple task, the photoshoot took hours to complete because “newborns tend to sleep most of the time."

Nikhil Sharma shared more details about the day, describing it as “overwhelming" and “challenging" despite its easy nature. They attempted to use white clothes on the baby seat, but it was unsuccessful. Holding the baby in front of a white background was the only option that worked. Sharma also asked his followers if they could recall how old they were when they had their first passport photo taken.

Reacting to Sharma’s post, one user commented on the love he displayed for his daughter, writing, “Perfect frame of father’s love for his daughter."

Another wrote, “Kaise time nikal gaya pata hi nahi chala (Didn’t even realise how the time passed)."

Meanwhile, other parents shared their own experiences of taking their babies’ passport photos. One shared, “We got our daughter’s passport pic at 30 days and it was clicked while she was pooping in her diaper."

Another parent recalled the challenge of getting a good thumbprint from their newborn son, “We took our son’s recently at 5 days. He has the best pic in minutes…fluke of course but it took us 3 hours to get the right thumbprint from him."

Nikhil Sharma is a YouTuber who married his long-time girlfriend and fellow content creator, Shanice Shrestha in 2021. The couple had a beautiful destination wedding in Goa that included both Catholic and Hindu ceremonies. Later in December, they welcomed their daughter Skylar Sharma.

