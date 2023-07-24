Man’s Body-Shaming Attempt Backfires After Twitter Comes To Woman's Defense

Body shaming and making fun of others’ appearances has unfortunately become a disturbing trend in society. However, in a recent incident, an attempt to shame a woman on Twitter took an unexpected turn when social media users came out in her defence. Elijah Schaffer, a Twitter user, shared a photo of a woman sitting in a flight’s window seat and questioned others about their reaction if they were assigned a seat next to her. The tweet quickly gained traction, garnering over 14 million views, with the majority of comments expressing support and standing against body shaming.

Schaffer wrote, “You got to get into your assigned middle seat and see this, what do you do/say?"

Soon after the post went viral, social media users started sharing their own similar experiences. On the other hand, some users speculated that the woman might have already booked both seats for personal comfort and Elijah Schaffer was just attempting to create an unnecessary scene.

A user defended the woman and highlighted that she is a person and should not be objectified or shamed for her appearance.

Another user pointed out that the situation is not real, as the woman in the photo likely paid for both seats as per airline regulations.

A user feels that the real issue is the lack of accommodation provided by small aeroplane seats.

Another mentioned that the woman is a travel vlogger and always buys or requests an extra seat when travelling.

A user expressed their opinion that individuals of a larger size should pay extra and buy an additional seat to ensure comfort and fairness.

