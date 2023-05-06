Man's Bridge Swing To Celebrate Divorce Goes Wrong, But He Lives To Tell The Tale

A man’s divorce celebration almost ended up costing him his life. Identified to be Rafael dos Santos Tosta, he opted to do a bridge swing, an activity similar to bungee jumping. The participants who take part in the free-falling adventurous sport end up in the position of a human pendulum swinging in the air. Unfortunately for Rafael, his roped snapped causing him to plummet 70 feet before landing in the water below. The incident reportedly took place in the month of February, this year.

According to Mirror UK, Rafael tried the bride swing at the Lagoa Azul in Campo Magro, Brazil. He suffered severe injuries to the neck and his lumbar spine after the accident. Rafael stated he indulged in several crazy activities after his divorce without paying any heed to the value of his life. He was accompanied by a cousin and a friend on the day of the accident. “You start to see life and be grateful for everything. It’s not that I didn’t care before, but I didn’t look at it from this perspective," he said.

After sustaining severe injuries to his back, neck, and face, Rafael reportedly expresses that life will never be the same for him. He is thankful for being alive but the recovery journey wasn’t easy for him. Despite undergoing physiotherapy and other treatment sessions for three months, he still finds himself in pain while lifting heavy objects. His struggle only amplifies looking at the mental trauma the incident has left behind. Rafael admits he gets scared to fall asleep. “My sleep is not the same. I’m not able to sleep. I had to seek help. I started having crises, and nightmares, and I’m afraid to go to sleep," he continued.

The man vividly remembers joking about the rope snapping before signing up for the activity. He can recall jumping and his next memory is to waking up and getting instructed by people to not move. Initially, Rafael panicked and when tried to stand up, “I remember feeling a very strong pain. I’ve never felt worse pain in my life," he said.

The report indicates Rafael received immediate medical help from the Military Police Air Operations Battalion. The man was rushed to the Rocio Hospital in Campo Largo in a helicopter. Though his love for adventurous sports has not entirely vanished, Rafael plans to refrain from participating in similar activities in the future.

