Man's Dance To Mere Dholna In Skirt Is Breaking Gender Stereotypes One Step At A Time

Society likes to compartmentalise things based on gender. You get to choose what you wear, depending on your gender. If you defy the set norms, you are ridiculed or made fun of. But Bollywood choreographer Jainil Mehta doesn’t seem to be taking down any dictation on choices. With his #MenInSkirt movement, he is shattering all gender stereotypes. Now, Jainil has dropped a video of his breath-taking dance performance Arijit Singh’s soulful rendition of the classic song, Mere Dholna from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the dance moves are just perfect what makes it more special is his choice of clothes.

Jainil exuded confidence and defied societal norms as he sways elegantly in a vibrant, flowing skirt. The captivating dance moves are choreographed to perfection, synchronizing with the emotive melody. Through his movements, Jainil conveys a sense of freedom, self-acceptance, and a celebration of individuality.

Watch the video here:

This dance video took the internet by storm, intriguing not only the social media users but also earning the admiration of the Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. The clip caught the eye of the actress, who expressed her fondness by leaving a comment adorned with love-struck emoji.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta commented, “Gorgeous (with a red heart emoji)."

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “Wow beautiful performance! I started following you after seeing the same song performance a few years back, you were breathtaking in it!! Can see your journey, you’ve grown so much! But keep Jainil in your dance alive, skirt and all other things are miner, just a prop, the main soul is you."

“This song and choreography go perfectly with the beautiful skirt. Can’t take my eyes off you (with a red heart emoticon)," a user commented.

Earlier, in a similar video, Jainil Mehta collaborated with Canadian influencer Alex Wong to deliver a dance performance to Devdas’ iconic song Dola Re Dola on the bustling streets of New York City. The dup recreated the moves of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit with perfection. The two dancers were seen wearing traditional white shirts, complemented by flowing lehengas and dupattas.

Undoubtedly, the duo danced their hearts out, captivating the online desi community.