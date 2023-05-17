Man's Innovative Haircut To Beat The Heat Has Amitabh Bachchan's Approval

With the soaring summer heat, people around the world are searching for creative ways to stay cool. One such creative measure caught the attention of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. And it’s nothing like anything you would expect. Big B shared a video of a man’s unusual haircut that featured a long ponytail. The man, walking on a street, twirled his ponytails like a fan apparently to keep the heat away. “In the heat of the day, he carries his own fan to cool off," the megastar wrote using a playful twist in the caption.

The clip has staked up over a million views along with a flood of comments. While some users found the video amusing and light-hearted, others were not too pleased with the joke and labelled it insensitive.

Reacting to the clip, a user jokingly commented, “Amazing! Pray he doesn’t take off."

Another user drew a comparison to the popular cartoon character, stating, " “Lagta hai Doraemon dekh ke ayaa hai iss liye baalon ko bambu-copter samajh ke udna chahta hai," (It seems like he is inspired by watching Doraemon and wants to fly his hair like a ‘bamboo-copter’).

A person joked, “Aladdin ka genie hai who kuch bhi kar sakta hai," (He is the genie of Aladdin who can do anything).

Another added a humorous remark, “Pahli baar dharti par alien dekha gaya," (First time an alien was seen on Earth).

Some individuals were unimpressed with Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Instagram post, as they believed that the actor was making fun of the man.

“Did you ask for his permission before making his video? This is breach of privacy. Consent is important, sir," read another comment.

Another user expressed their disapproval, saying, “Sir dusron ka mazaak udaana achi baat nahi hai," (Sir, making fun of others is not a good thing to do).

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a return to the big screen with the much-awaited film Project-K, alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also star in Ganapath, which features Tiger Shroff in the lead. It will be followed by Ribhu Dasgupta’s upcoming courtroom drama thriller, Section 84.