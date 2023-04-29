Man's Photo Of His Dad And Father-In-Law On A Road Trip Wins Hearts Online

Who says road trips are all about the destination? Sometimes the journey can be just as memorable, especially if you’re travelling with the right companions. And that’s exactly what one man discovered when he took his dad and father-in-law on a road trip. He shared a picture of them sleeping in the backseat of the car. This unexpected occurrence has caught the interest of numerous social media users who find the photo to be incredibly adorable and endearing. “Taking both dads on a road trip is nothing short of taking two kids along. Naps galore, when they wake up they want food, chai, loo break then nap again and then the cycle repeats. In between peppered with anecdotes and old stories…mazaa!" the man wrote sharing the photos on Twitter.

Take a look at the post below:

Twitter users just could not get enough of the cuteness in the picture. The picture prompted many to share their own road trip experiences.

One of the users wrote, “That’s such a cute pic! My favourite travel buddies are my dad and father-in-law and they almost behave the same way."

Another user complimented the man on how well the story was written and it made him happy. “So nicely written made my day buddy, give my warm regards to both wonderful gentlemen," he wrote.

One more user was super elated with seeing the tweet and shared his blessing for the family. The tweet read, “Aww! Bless them both and you too! Not very many do this with such love and respect. Bless you, with many more wonderful moments to hold and cherish forever."

A user called the man lucky for having elder people to guide him in life.

Several users pointed about the two men not wearing seatbelts while resting in the background. Mandar then shared a tweet revealing that the two are wearing seatbelts and are not visible in the picture. “Guys, just since everyone is concerned, both of them are wearing seatbelts. They are hidden out of view in this pic," the tweet read.

The tweet gained more than 82,000 views.

