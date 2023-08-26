Man’s Proposal To Girlfriend Inside Mall Is The Most Romantic Thing On Internet Today

A marriage proposal is one of life’s most cherished moments. People use boundless creativity—whether it’s a proposal taking place 10,000 feet above or beneath the ocean’s depths. While the internet is flooded with countless proposal videos, a new video emerges on the internet that is winning hearts. The video shows a man proposing to her girlfriend in a mall. And the woman’s reaction is worth watching.

Posted by Instagram user Priyanshi, the video showcases a heartwarming scenario. In the clip, a man confidently approaches his girlfriend, who is accompanied by a small group of friends. Their attention is drawn as they look back and spot the man gracefully kneeling, holding a ring in his hand. The woman’s face lights up with a mix of astonishment and delight; she takes steps towards him, and he puts the ring on her finger. The duo then exchanged a hug, leaving the onlookers smiling. The video is aptly titled, “A proposal that every girl deserves."

The video was posted on August 17, and since then, it has taken the internet by storm, with over 9.9 million views. The clip has garnered numerous online reactions, with many describing it as adorable and magical.

An individual said, “I watched it ten times, and they are so cute, and that too in India… setting expectations high for girls now."

Another mentioned, “Loved how her friends moved back to let the couple have their moment. Truly precious."

“Every girl deserves a guy like the one who walked out of the store and started recording," read a comment.

One of the Instagram users stated, “Oh my god if I was her, I would have sat down facing him and hugged him so tightly."

Another Instagram video captures a cute proposal where a man engages the woman’s friends and coworkers to propose to her girlfriend. The video starts with the woman enjoying a drink. Gradually, 25 friends and family members discreetly hand her notes, saying, ‘Excuse me, you dropped this,’ reminiscent of notes he gave her at work. The woman was confused and emotional at the same time. Finally, the man kneels down, presenting a note asking, ‘Will you marry me?’