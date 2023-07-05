Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Man’s Tweet on ‘AIB’ Being Way ‘Ahead of Its Time’ Has Sparked a Debate on Twitter

Man’s Tweet on ‘AIB’ Being Way ‘Ahead of Its Time’ Has Sparked a Debate on Twitter

Man's tweet on AIB being ahead of its time has sparked a discussion on Twitter. Here is what people think.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 13:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Man’s Tweet on ‘AIB’ Being Way ‘Ahead of Its Time’ Has Sparked a Debate on Twitter. (Image: News18)
Man’s Tweet on ‘AIB’ Being Way ‘Ahead of Its Time’ Has Sparked a Debate on Twitter. (Image: News18)

A tweet currently doing rounds on social media points out how ‘All India Bakchod’ was way ahead of its time and gave a tough competition to comedy. For those who don’t know, AIB was a comedy company which created the eponymous podcast, YouTube channel and production company. The name came as a parody of All India Radio. It had four members, Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya and Gursimranjeet Singh Khamba. In October 2018, the company halted operation and fired its entire staff. This happened after Bhat and Khamba were implicated in two separate sexual harassment allegations.

Also Read: Did You Know ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ Had an Easter Egg Tribute to Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot?

Advertisement

Now, the latest tweet which has gone viral has sparked discussion on Twitter. “nowadays that level of roast comedy & sarcasm is missing. Our content of YouTube could’ve peaked back then but now we have just shitty vloggers, gamers & some people making cringe videos," wrote Shubh. Many people came forth and shed light on how what he is saying is absolutely right. There are also people who disagreed with his statement.

“50-60% of their roasts were just based on weight (Tanmay) and colour (Ashish), that’s the most creative you can get and call yourself writers and comedians?!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Back in 2014, I was in the audience for their show in Delhi. The show was more of a one-sided woke commentary on social issues, miles away from what the audience expected. The group even got booed for their unfunny comments on Sachin Tendulkar."

Advertisement

Here are a few responses:

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Also Read: Viral Video Features ‘Cultural Difference’ Between American Wife, Indian Husband

    What do you think?

    Follow us on

    first published: July 05, 2023, 13:28 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 13:28 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App