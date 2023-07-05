Man’s Tweet on ‘AIB’ Being Way ‘Ahead of Its Time’ Has Sparked a Debate on Twitter

A tweet currently doing rounds on social media points out how ‘All India Bakchod’ was way ahead of its time and gave a tough competition to comedy. For those who don’t know, AIB was a comedy company which created the eponymous podcast, YouTube channel and production company. The name came as a parody of All India Radio. It had four members, Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya and Gursimranjeet Singh Khamba. In October 2018, the company halted operation and fired its entire staff. This happened after Bhat and Khamba were implicated in two separate sexual harassment allegations.

Now, the latest tweet which has gone viral has sparked discussion on Twitter. “nowadays that level of roast comedy & sarcasm is missing. Our content of YouTube could’ve peaked back then but now we have just shitty vloggers, gamers & some people making cringe videos," wrote Shubh. Many people came forth and shed light on how what he is saying is absolutely right. There are also people who disagreed with his statement.

“50-60% of their roasts were just based on weight (Tanmay) and colour (Ashish), that’s the most creative you can get and call yourself writers and comedians?!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Back in 2014, I was in the audience for their show in Delhi. The show was more of a one-sided woke commentary on social issues, miles away from what the audience expected. The group even got booed for their unfunny comments on Sachin Tendulkar."

Here are a few responses: