Margot Robbie is Mid: Twitter Hilariously Shuts Down Trolls Calling 'Barbie' Actress '7/10'

Robbie has recently gained a lot of attention due to her highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, set to be released in a few weeks, where she will star alongside Ryan Gosling. However, just before the movie’s release, a new trend emerged when some social media users shared pictures of Robbie without makeup, criticizing her for not meeting their expectations of beauty for the character she portrays. These users used the slang term “mid" to suggest that she was average-looking or below. However, Robbie’s loyal fans weren’t about to let that slide without a fight. Armed with their wit and a barrage of hilarious memes, they quickly took down the detractors.

One Twitter user, @NicholasVerola, became the subject of ridicule for his tweet expressing an unpopular opinion. He shared a picture of Robbie supposedly without makeup and commented, “This is her (Margot Robbie) without makeup. Definitely mid." Another Twitter user, @bizlet7, wrote, “She is a hard 7. You used to find a Margot Robbie in every Blockbuster Video in 1995."

Needless to say, the outraged fans were having none of it. As they swiftly hit back at these beauty standards naysayers with witty comebacks and cutting remarks.

“No straight male in their right mind would ever consider Margot Robbie as ‘mid.’ I repeat: no straight male!" exclaimed one indignant user. Another fired back, declaring, “You refer to Margot Robbie as “mid"? W/O makeup she’s still a goddess. My Dude, you would need to claw your way up to Zero. You look like you think Olive Garden is fine dining. You don’t even have a personality to make up for it. You’re not even mid, you’re barely meh."

And amidst such a fiery battle of words, how could memes take a backseat! Check out how Robbie’s fans flooded the internet with memes, ingeniously shutting down the trolls in the midst of the “Margot Robbie is Mid" trend.