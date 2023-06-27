Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk Cage Fight To Have Jiu-Jitsu Face-Off? This Viral Video Hints So

Ever since Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chief Elon Musk agreed to a cage match, people have been betting on who would win. It is no secret that both the billionaires have training in martial arts. While Zuckerberg has started competing in Jiu-Jitsu matches, Musk is also trained in the Brazilian martial art. Fans might wonder how good they are at what they do. Well, now there is a video to know. At least for the Facebook founder that is. Lex Fridman who has been training with Zuckerberg has shared a video of him doing Jiu-Jitsu. He had also expressed an interest in training with Elon Musk.

The tweet read, “Here’s a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training Jiu-Jitsu. I look forward to training with Elon Musk as well. It’s inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey."

For those who want a full video of Mark Zuckerberg training, Lex Fridman has a shared a YouTube link. The video is titled, “Mark Zuckerberg vs Lex Fridman in Jiu-Jitsu." The more than 12 minutes clip features a highlight, introduction, and the training process.

Fans have shared what they think about the Meta CEO training. To some, Elon Musk does not stand a chance against Mark Zuckerberg in the highly anticipated cage fight. Others remarked that they have respect for Zuckerberg for getting into sports while managing one of the largest companies in the world. “Elon Musk wouldn’t stand a chance, unfortunately," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “I like it when rich and/or well-known people get into physical sports. Makes me feel like they are just as human like the rest of us (especially Zuck)."

“Honestly mad respect to the Zuck - dude runs one of the largest public companies in the world and has dedicated his time to a martial art. Have stopped using FB for a variety of reasons but mad respect for sure," another user tweeted.