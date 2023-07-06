Mark Zuckerberg Tweets After 11 Years, Posts Meme About 'Twitter Clone' Threads App

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was off Twitter for more than 11 years. However, this morning, he made a comeback to the microblogging site and dropped a meme. This came in at around the same time as Threads was launched. Taking to Twitter, the Facebook founder shared a meme, showing a man dressed as Spiderman pointing at another dressed in the same costume. The meme did not have any caption and was shared without any context.

This also comes just a few days after Elon Musk challenged him to a cage fight. Many have assumed that he is mocking Musk through this meme, pointing towards Meta’s new app called ‘Threads’. Here is the meme:

Threads has been built by the team at Instagram and it is basically a text-based app that allows users to share posts up to 500-character long. It was officially unveiled on Wednesday and is considered to be the most potent threat yet to Twitter. The app can be logged in through an Instagram account.

Zuckerberg introduced Threads as an “open and friendly public space for conversation".

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I’m grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one. Threads is available in the app store now," he said.