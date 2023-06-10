'Lunch Zyada Ho Gaya': Marnus Labuschangne's Nap on Day 3 of WTC Final Inspires Memes

Cricket, the delightful game of glorious mishaps and side-splitting moments, never fails to provide material for memers to keep their comedic crowns on high! This time, it was Australia’s star batter, Marnus Labuschagne, who unintentionally stole the show with his impromptu power nap during Day 3 of the WTC Final 2023 against India. As the camera zoomed in on the Australia dressing room, there was Labuschagne, perched on a chair, peacefully dozing away, completely unaware of the entertainment he was about to provide.

Just when Labuschagne must have thought that he had a good chunk of time for a quick snooze, fate had other plans in store. His peaceful nap was rudely interrupted by India’s Mohammed Siraj who skillfully dismissed opener David Warner to make way for the world’s No.1 Test batter. As the next one in line, Labuschagne had to quickly get ready and rush to the field. This incident went viral on social media, sparking a flood of hilarious memes and amusing comments from users across various platforms.

For the game, Australia endured a grueling day of cricket as they aimed to keep India well below the follow-on mark of 270 during the final. Their efforts began positively, dismissing overnight batter KS Bharat in the first over of Day 3. However, their frustration grew as a resilient century partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, aided by a missed no-ball from Pat Cummins, allowed India to gain momentum.

However, with a healthy lead of 173 runs, Australia remained in a strong position, and Labuschagne had complete confidence in openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to further trouble the Indian team. It was this confidence that led Labuschagne to take a brief nap during Australia’s second innings, only to be rudely awakened by a dismissal.