Masaba Gupta Trolled for Her Brand's Newly-launched 'Surya Namaskar' Sunscreen, Actor Reacts

Masaba Gupta's brand, LoveChild, introduced the 'Surya Namaskar' sunscreen. However, the product's name drew trolling on Twitter which ultimately got a reply from the actor herself.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 12:23 IST

Delhi, India

Masaba Gupta Trolled for Her Brand's Newly-launched 'Surya Namaskar' Sunscreen, Actor Reacts (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Masaba Gupta, a renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actress, has been making waves with her brand LoveChild. Recently, LoveChild unveiled its latest product, a dermatologically tested serum sunscreen called ‘Surya Namaskar.’ However, since the announcement, the product’s unique name has attracted some attention on social media, with a few trolls making jokes at the intersection of Yoga’s Sun Salutation and the skincare product.

Among the many reactions, one Twitter user commented, “M@saba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."

Masaba herself took notice of the tweet and responded, saying, “Better coming from me than some international agency trying to use Indian names and make them exotic for international consumers. Also - it works. Works Wonders. It’s a powerful formula. Send me your address in DM, sending it over to try :)"

Although some individuals found the concept intriguing, others remained unconvinced by the name choice. One person commented, “I heard Masaba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar. People be trying to capture ANY random market these days. As if Dr. Sheth and Minimalist don’t exist. Why would I get a sunscreen from a designer?"

Another expressed their concerns, stating, “Isn’t that a bad name for sun ‘screen’? Surya Namaskar kinda does the job of inviting the sun’s rays to energize you… While a sunscreen is a blocker between the rays and you."

Nonetheless, LoveChild’s ‘Surya Namaskar’ sunscreen, priced at Rs. 750, is described as “the ultimate fusion of a serum and sunscreen that seamlessly blends into your skin leaving behind a moisturised look."

    In addition to her successful ventures in fashion, Masaba also expanded her career into acting. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the Netflix series ‘Masaba Masaba’, followed by appearances in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and the second season of her own show. Furthermore, Masaba has ventured into the realm of makeup with Lovechild Beauty, a makeup line created in collaboration with Myntra.

    first published: June 24, 2023, 12:23 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 12:23 IST
