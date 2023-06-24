Masaba Gupta Trolled for Her Brand's Newly-launched 'Surya Namaskar' Sunscreen, Actor Reacts

Masaba Gupta, a renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actress, has been making waves with her brand LoveChild. Recently, LoveChild unveiled its latest product, a dermatologically tested serum sunscreen called ‘Surya Namaskar.’ However, since the announcement, the product’s unique name has attracted some attention on social media, with a few trolls making jokes at the intersection of Yoga’s Sun Salutation and the skincare product.

Among the many reactions, one Twitter user commented, “M@saba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."

Masaba herself took notice of the tweet and responded, saying, “Better coming from me than some international agency trying to use Indian names and make them exotic for international consumers. Also - it works. Works Wonders. It’s a powerful formula. Send me your address in DM, sending it over to try :)"

Although some individuals found the concept intriguing, others remained unconvinced by the name choice. One person commented, “I heard Masaba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar. People be trying to capture ANY random market these days. As if Dr. Sheth and Minimalist don’t exist. Why would I get a sunscreen from a designer?"

Another expressed their concerns, stating, “Isn’t that a bad name for sun ‘screen’? Surya Namaskar kinda does the job of inviting the sun’s rays to energize you… While a sunscreen is a blocker between the rays and you."

Nonetheless, LoveChild’s ‘Surya Namaskar’ sunscreen, priced at Rs. 750, is described as “the ultimate fusion of a serum and sunscreen that seamlessly blends into your skin leaving behind a moisturised look."