Masala First or Maggi? Woman's Query About Instant Noodles Has Divided Foodies Online

When it comes to a quick snack, Maggi happens to be everyone’s favourite. However, now, with the emergence of new recipes, even these two-minute noodles can be made in several different ways. But the usual drill remains the same and your regular bowl of Maggi is ready. However, now, Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Ugh’, asked people a question and very different replies have emerged.

Taking to the micro blogging site, the user questioned people who add masala to water before they add Maggi. Now, that’s the point. There are two types of people: first ones who add their Maggi noodles to water before adding masala and the second type are the ones who add their masala before. While both ways are extremely normal and the taste also is pretty much the same.

Here, have a look at the tweet:

“Me. Then the masala is evenly distributed. Else it tends to sit in the grooves of the noodles. Also the vegetable pieces take longer to cook," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “makes the most sense cause the flour in the noodles will soak up all the flavour right from the get go."

Another person wrote, “me coz that masala is pre-packaged and needs to be cooked a little again, you should give it a try and add water thoda saa not bohut zyada… if you like it well and good if not then continue the same way you like it."

Here are a few responses:

