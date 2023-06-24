MasterChef Contestant Adds Avocado To Pani Puri And Desis Can't Take It

If there’s one thing that can bring India together, it has to be Pani Puri. Known by different names across the country, such as Golgappa, Puchka or Pani Batashe; Pani Puri is an integral part of Indian culinary culture. However, like any cherished tradition, the purity of pani puri has occasionally been subjected to experiments.

In a recent episode of MasterChef Australia, Indian-origin Australian contestant Adi Nevgi stirred up a storm of emotions among Indian viewers as she experimented with the beloved street food. Nevgi’s decision to add unconventional ingredients such as Avocado, Caviar and Salmon Roe to the mix sparked a heated debate on social media.

During a Mystery Box challenge on the show, the 31-year-old doctor opted for a twist on the classic Aaloo and Channa Pani Puri, creating a plate of ‘Mexican Pani Puri.’ Judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo were surprisingly impressed by Nevgi’s innovation, praising her culinary skills. The episode aired in India on June 20 and caused quite a stir among the audience.

Meanwhile, the internet was quick to react, expressing concern and disappointment over the alteration of the traditional Pani Puri recipe. Twitter user Ishita Sengupta shared screenshots from the episode and captioned them with a provocative statement, saying, “Time to unsubscribe Hotstar." The post gained attention, attracting 562.2k views, over 9500 likes and 722 retweets.

The comment section of Sengupta’s post became a battleground of opinions. Some viewers went as far as calling Nevgi’s act blasphemous, while others invoked patriotism and defended the sanctity of Pani Puri as a national snack. One user wrote, “This feels racist."

The debate continued, with a third user pleading, “Pani puri is a national snack. Please don’t play with it."