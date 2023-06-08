Mathematical Mastery: Australian Man Wins Lottery 14 Times Using a Simple Formula

For at least once, we have all thought about winning a lottery and solving all our problems. But it remains a dream for most of us. As per reports, only one of 1.4 crore people wins the big lottery. That too only once in his lifetime. But recently, an Australian man won the lottery 14 times using only a basic math formula.

As per reports, Stephen Mandel, a Romanian-born Australian citizen and mathematician, cracked the lottery system with simple math and his intelligence. In a media interaction, he said that whenever he used to buy lotteries, his guess turned out to be correct. That too, not for a small amount but for a straight lottery jackpot. He used a special formula, in which he took out five numbers, guessed the sixth, and made accurate bets. You will be surprised to know that the very first lottery turned out to be so big that he decided to leave Romania and settle in Australia with his family.