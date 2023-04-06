Matrimonial Ad Seeking 'Patriotic' Brahmin Hindu Girl Gets Slammed on Twitter

Seeking a life partner through a matrimonial site or page has become a relevant option in the modern world. Now, a tweet which is currently going viral shows a groom’s demand for a ‘Brahmin’ Hindu girl. Uploaded on Twitter by user ‘Aparna’, the ad is an example of what ‘toxicity’ looks like. The ad displays the demands of a groom. “Want a very fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, rich," read the Ad. As if all of this wasn’t enough, it further stated how the girl should be “extremely patriotic to India with a keen desire to increase India’s military and sports capability."

The ad further mentioned that the girl should be an “expert" in child raising and an “excellent" cook. “Women - this is what toxicity looks like," read the caption. Here is the viral image:

Advertisement

Since being uploaded, the image has garnered over 186K views. The ad, is now being slammed on Twitter for its orthodox demands. “Unbelievable! A section will take eternity to change its mindset, may be. Phew," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “A compassionate extremist and expert in child raising are my favorites. Also, we should see that heart for the love for Indian military and sports."

“Expert in Child raising, he surely needs someone with prior experience… Rich, powerful, military , sports, good cook. Due to paucity of funds couldn’t provide complete list of requirements," wrote another user.

What is your take on the same?

Read all the Latest News here