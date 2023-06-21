McDonald's Employee Splashes Drink On Customer, Food Joint Explains Why

Oftentimes, arguments can take a turn for the worse and result in physical confrontations. A video capturing a dramatic confrontation between McDonald’s staff and an unruly customer at a Sydney, Australia location. The footage shows a staff member stationed at the counter of the fast-food chain’s Wynyard store in Sydney’s bustling Central Business District. He engaged in a surprising act of retaliation by throwing a drink at a furious customer. The incident unfolded on June 15, according to News.com.au. The video begins with tensions already running high between the disgruntled customer and the McDonald’s staff. As the situation escalates, the staff member reaches a tipping point and hurls a drink in response to the customer’s aggressive behaviour. The act triggers an even more chaotic scene, as the customer retaliates by throwing food at the employees behind the counter.

The clip was shared on Instagram along with the caption, “People who work in retail or customer service should be allowed to punch on with 3 people a year. Starting with this guy." Check it out right here:

Advertisement

Social media users weighed in on the situation with many taking the comment section to express their thoughts and opinions. Some remarked that they had seen the other video of this incident and recounted that the customer spits on the staff member first. Others remarked that this should not have happened regardless of the situation. Meanwhile, a few mentioned that every employee should be respected. “Shame on this guy! Let’s remember most of the people working at Maccas are teenagers or people on student visas," read a comment.

Another user wrote, “Why just stand there and laugh and do nothing? Grab that adult child by the ankles and take him down."

“Staff members are lucky that it is all old mate did. Nothing but a cheap shot. The staff member is in the wrong and also a weak dog," commented another user.

Advertisement

“We can’t see why that happened, so how would we know whose fault it is?!" a user wrote.