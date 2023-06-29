McDonald’s 'Grimace Shake' Trend Takes Over Social Media, Here is All You Need to Know

The Grimace Shake is trending on social media and seems like the internet is lovin’ it. The TikTok trend has gone viral and Forbes has dubbed it the “TikTok Trend of the Summer". The trend revolves around purple-coloured milkshake called the Grimace Shake. For those who don’t know, it is a blueberry and cereal-flavoured milkshake introduced by McDonald’s. It was launched to celebrate the birthday of a popular character that features in McDonald’s commercials. Ronald McDonald’s best friend, he was introduced as a character called ‘Evil Grimace’ who stole people’s shakes.

Now, as a part of the trend, people try the Grimace Shake and then pretend to collapse. Basically, they are pretending to be dead or vomiting purple liquid as if they have been poisoned. However, the drink is completely safe and no one has actually been harmed.

Here are a few videos. These videos were originally posted on TikTok.

