McDonald's New Ad Shows Customer 'Flirting' With Staff and Nobody is 'Lovin' it'

McDonald’s is being slammed for a new advertisement that it has released. The ad tells a story between a staff member and a customer who is trying to flirt with her somehow. As per people, the ad is promoting a ‘wrong precedent’ in a society which already sees gig workers as low life individuals that can be easily exploited. What comes as more bothersome about this ad campaign is its tagline, which goes like, “A lot can happen at Rs 179."

People claim that there have been many instances where guys flirt with servers and this ad is just giving affirmation to their actions.

The ad begins with a scene of the customer moving further in line as he glances at the female staff member. As she hands him over his order, they exchange eye contact. The customer can be seen enjoying his meal while looking at the female staff member. Further, he again stands in a long queue to place order at the same counter, despite having the chance to not wait so much.

“This sends a wrong precedence to a society who already see gig workers as a low life individuals who could be exploited. I have seen guys flirting with servers to flight attendants and this ad will give affirmation to their actions," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Disgusting and against dignity of labour. Womenfolk who work in customer service roles already face such harassment."

This has caused widespread anger among people on social media. One person mentioned, “Actually this is exactly what happens at mcd outlets. Now mcd is acknowledging this fact and going extra, showing green signal to their employees that they can date with customers while at work."