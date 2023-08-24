Me, Myself And MasterDating: The Solo Dating Trend Everyone Is Talking About

Why is maintaining relationships in modern times quite hard? It is a million-dollar question that has no straightforward answer. All it takes is a single blow to crumble to bond and people often tend to let go before learning how to grow together. While every situation differs in why dating doesn’t go the distance, it is poor communication, misunderstandings, lack of trust, or differences in priorities that make it difficult to find compatible partners. Even though there are a plethora of dating sites online, a section of people are fed up with dealing with the problems of modern relationships. But do you know that dating oneself has also become a thing? It is a new social media trend that’s taken the internet by storm and the concept is called “MasterDating." While the internet is abuzz with stories of people marrying themselves, the crux of MasterDating seems pretty familiar with the idea. Here’s everything that you need to know about why TikTok influencers are sharing tips and cons of dating oneself.

What is MasterDating?

Notably, the idea of MasterDating is quite simple, it is everything that you might want to do on a normal date but the only difference is that you don’t need to have a partner. A barrage of social media influencers explain the concept as indulging oneself with food, treats, gifts, and flowers to boost the sense of self-dependency and self-sufficiency. With the theme of self-love at its centres, MasterDating advises people to prioritize their own needs before entertaining the wants of others.

Wondering what are the pros and cons of MasterDating?

Just like any social media trend, this new one has its own unique benefits and drawbacks. The good side of the coin is that it provides flexibility and freedom to a person as they embark on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and independence. But the downfall is that it can potentially lead to feeling lonely, out of purpose, and reduced social interaction.

What do experts have to say about it?

Dating expert Melissa Stone, who seems to be supportive of the trending concept, told Glamour UK how practising MasterDating can boost identifying one’s own interest by elevating me-time. She encourages people to take themselves out on dates and perform activities they like thereby engaging in spending quality time in one’s own company.