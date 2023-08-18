Meet Abhishek Upmanyu, Indian Comedian Who Has Mastered Art of Being Effortlessly Funny

Internet sensation Abhishek Upmanyu’s online feed is a diverse collection of his amusing stand-up performances. From marriage, friends, and college life to Delhi-Mumbai jokes, his comedy sketches strike a chord with the audiences on a deeper level for its accuracy and reliability.

Unlike other content creators who run for making big bucks in the industry, Abhishek Upmanyu remains focused on making his content more reachable to his viewers. Earlier this year, reports of the comedian turning down a million-dollar deal with a streaming platform for releasing a special made massive headlines on social media.

It was suggested that the comedian wanted to interact with his fans directly without depending on a third party. The journey to success was quite challenging for the youngster but after defeating all odds, the comedian proved he is here to stay. If you stan Abhishek Upmanyu, here’s everything that you need to know about his personal and professional life.

Education & life before comedy

Hailing from New Delhi, Abhishek Upmanyu pursued his Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Soon after completing his graduation, the youngster went on to work several corporate jobs in Gurgaon and New Delhi, before realizing his calling for comedy. It was in 2013 when Abhishek decided to switch his career for good and follow his true passion.

Rise of the comedian

With his witty humour and charismatic personality, Abhishek Upmanyu got hired as a writer for the comedy show ‘on Air with AIB.’ Working alongside well-known comedians in India, he began taking close steps toward being a full-time stand-up comedian. Abhishek Upmanyu has also served as a writer for Barely Speaking with Arnub in 2014 and Bas Kar Bassi in 2023.

YouTube

With 4.1 million subscribers in his kitty, Abhishek Upmanyu first launched his YouTube channel in 2016. It didn’t take long for him to soar to new heights of popularity owing to his unique comedy style and relatable content. His videos including Indian Insults & Comebacks, Thoda Saaf Bol, and Jealous of Sabjiwala, catapulted him to become a great social media sensation nationwide. Some of his viewer-favorite videos remain to be Delhi, Mumbai & Rich People, Marriage & Indian English, and Friends, Crime, & The Cosmos among many others.

Not only YouTube, but Abhishek Upmanyu keeps uploading funny content on various social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

Appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show

Abhishek Upmanyu is deemed one of the most influential comedians in India, such is his popularity that he was also invited to The Kapil Sharma Show. He graced the beloved celebrity chat show alongside Anubhav Singh Bassi, Zakir Khan, and Kusha Kapila. During his appearance, he left audiences in splits with his hilarious opinions on marriage and his career.

