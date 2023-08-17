Meet Abish Mathew, Whose 'Sthaan' on 'Comicstaan' Was Nothing But Hilarious

Abish Mathew has been one of the most popular faces in the Indian comedy scene for almost a decade now. He was one of the first Indian YouTubers to have over 1 million subscribers and gather more than 153 million views on his YouTube channel. Popular for his ‘clean comedy’ and addressing social issues in a quirky way during his shows, Mathew is one of the most beloved comedians among the millennials. Let us dig deeper into the story of the boy who rose to fame on his own accord, kept himself apart from the mainstream, and yet stole the show in almost all realms of comedy and showbiz.

Elementary Life And Education

Born on February 28, 1987, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Abish completed his primary and secondary education at Father Agnel School, Noida. Mathew used to be a musician in his school band and also acted as an emcee for various events. After his schooling, he enrolled in a graduate course. He has completed his graduation from Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi. During this time, he came to the realisation that he could pursue an acting and stage career at that time and was skilled at making others laugh.

Career and YouTube journey

He started his career as a prime-time radio host for 95.0 FM in 2009. He left the position in 2012 in order to pursue a career in comedy. Abish shifted to Mumbai in the same year, where he found opportunities as a comic actor.

In the year 2015, Abish started his own YouTube talk show ‘Son of Abish’ which went on to become extremely popular with the young audience of YouTube. Amazon Prime Video describes ‘Son of Abish’ as a show that switches from stand-up to musical comedy, along with some improvisation. It also has some sketch comedy, mixed with a funny monthly news round-up segment.

Over the years, numerous celebrities and influencers have appeared on the show as guests, talking to Abish about their life and work and playing games. One of the most popular videos on his channel is the popular YouTuber, Prajakta Koli.

Along with comedians like Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, and Kaneez Surka, Abish was a part of the improv comedy group named ‘The Improvisers’. He also wrote and performed on the AIB knockout (AIB Roast) and has collaborated with the group on multiple projects and comical sketch videos.

Bollywood Stint & Other Gigs

He made his Bollywood debut in Yash Raj Film’s ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ in 2017 a sidekick to Bubla, the lead character. He also acted in the comedy film ‘High Jack’ in the subsequent year, 2018. Abish is also a well-known comedy host and has hosted all 3 seasons of ‘Comicstaan’ on Amazon Prime Video. He also hosted a special episode of Shark Tank India on Sony Liv in 2022 and The Inner Circle on Star Sports in 2021.

Abish has created 2 audio shows on Audible called ‘A Week To Kill’ and ‘The Unexperts’. Kenny Sebastian’s Amazon Prime Video Special ‘Don’t Be That Guy was directed by Abish. He was the creative director for Netflix Global’s ‘Comedians Of The World (India)’ and the creative supervisor for Netflix India’s ‘Comedy Premium League.’

Abish has also worked with big brands like Bacardi Breezer, Netflix, Amazon, Hasbro, HP, and more as a consultant for over ten years.

Personal Life

Abish got engaged to actress and YouTuber Archana Kavi in 2015. The duo got married on January 23, 2016, in Kerala in a traditional ceremony. Archana Kavi is a Malayalam actress who began her acting career in 2009 with the movie ‘Neelathamara’.

However, at present, Abish and Archana have reportedly separated. While the specific reasons remain unknown, the former couple have called it a mutual decision. As of now, there have been no reports or rumours of Abish being involved with any person.

Awards & Accolades

Abish has been included in the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2016. He was also nominated for the Most Popular Standup Comedian (Male) in 2019 and for BL Awards 2020 for the most popular comedian (YouTube).

As a comedian, Abish has performed at prestigious events including the Utrecht Comedy Festival at the New York Comedy Club, and Lifelines Canada Club. He has worked with several renowned Indian Comedy companies too such as The Papa CJ Comedy Company, The Cuckoo Club, and East India Comedy, to name a few.