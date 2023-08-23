Meet Aishwarya Mohanraj, That 'Comicstaan' Contestant Who is Now a Relatable Stand-up Comedian

Aishwarya Mohanraj rose to prominence by securing a spot among the top 10 contestants on Comicstaan, a stand-up comedy competition series showcased on Amazon Prime Video. Particularly recognized for her stand-up performances that deeply resonate with women, Aishwarya’s relatable humour has garnered a significant fan base.

Read below to know more about this stand-up comedian:

Education Qualification:

The stand-up comedian hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. She completed her school at R.N. Podar School, Mumbai. Post that, she pursued a degree in Bachelor of Pharmacy, and later, went on to pursue qualification in a Master of Business Administration (Pharm. Tech) at the School of Pharmacy and Technology Management NMIMS, Mumbai, India.

Personal Life:

Aishwarya Mohanraj, born on July 26, 1994, is the daughter of Mohanraj Pallat and Krishna Pallat.

Professional Life:

During her college years, Aishwarya ventured into the professional world through various roles. She worked as a Technical Intern (Quality Control) at Cipla, a pharmaceutical company, for a few months. Following that, she gained experience as a Public Relations Intern with Bristol-Myers Squibb for a span of 5 months. Aishwarya’s journey then led her to Nielsen, the market research company, where she joined as an analyst at their Mumbai office in June 2017. However, her stint lasted only 6 months, as she swiftly realized that the role wasn’t aligned with her aspirations.

Her subsequent transition into comedy marked a pivotal turn. Merely three months into this new pursuit, Comicstaan, a stand-up comedy competition television series broadcast on Amazon Prime, beckoned. The show’s organizers presented Aishwarya with an opportunity, stipulating that participation required a three-month commitment.

Consulting her parents, Aishwarya garnered their support and embarked on a transformative journey. Consequently, in 2018, she emerged as a contestant on Season 1 of Comicstaan, ultimately securing a spot within the top 10.

Aishwarya’s authenticity and relatable content have garnered her affection and admiration. Her approach to videos, reflecting genuine experiences, resonates universally. Additionally, she has worked as a content writer for several shows, including Son of Abish, Behti Naak, On Air with AIB, Comicstaan S02, and One Mic Stand.

Aishwarya Mohanraj’s Relationship:

Aishwarya is married to Aakash Shah, the founder of One Hand Clap, a company specializing in advertising services. Before establishing this venture, Aakash also worked as the Social Media Head at All India Bakchod and as a Writer at ScoopWhoop Media Pvt. Ltd.

In her YouTube videos Aishwarya told that had met Aakash on a few occasions during his tenure as the social media head at AIB. At one point, she received a notification that Aakash had started following her on social media. Subsequently, they initiated conversations that gradually evolved into a romantic connection. This journey culminated in Aishwarya and Aakash tying the knot on October 19, 2022.

Most popular videos:

The most popular video on Aishwarya Mohanraj’s was posted on May 20, 2020. The video is titled as, “My First Relationship | Stand-Up Comedy by Aishwarya Mohanraj." It has accumulated 15 million views.

Following closely, the second most-viewed video on her channel is “My Pregnancy Test | Stand-Up Comedy by Aishwarya Mohanraj," which was uploaded on August 11, 2020, and has garnered over 13.5 million views.

The third most-watched video is not a stand-comedy video but is a vlog capturing the moment her boyfriend proposed to her. This heartwarming video, posted on March 4, 2022, has attracted an audience of more than 4.7 million viewers.