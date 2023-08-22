Meet Appurv Gupta, Engineering Whiz Turned Stand-Up Sensation with 2200 Shows Under His Belt

Comedy isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. It demands a highly creative mind. Appurv Gupta, aka GuptaJi, stands out in India’s stand-up comedy landscape with his unique voice. Among the prominent Indian male comedians, he’s recognised for his fresh and relatable content. With an impressive track record, he’s performed in over 2200 shows across 7 countries. From engineering to becoming a stand-up comedian, let us know more about Appurv Gupta.

About:

He was born on May 20, 1991, in Delhi. Appurv Gupta’s father is an engineer, and his mother is a homemaker. Appurv’s educational journey began at a government school for his schooling, followed by an engineering degree from Noida’s JP Institute of Technology. However, within the first year, he recognised that engineering wasn’t his forte. So he began exploring alternative career paths.

Career:

While he was looking for opportunities, his brother introduced him to Toastmasters International, a non-profit organisation dedicated to public speaking. Performing at the Toastmasters Club kicked off his journey.

After his degree was completed in 2012, Appurv opted for full-time stand-up comedy as his career. Within a short span of time, he managed to rack up approximately 700 shows. These encompass premier IT companies like Microsoft, Adobe, American Express, Airtel, DLF, HP, and TataSky, as well as top banks including SBI, HDFC, Kotak, and Standard Chartered. His repertoire extends to notable startups like Olx, HealthKart, and Mobikwik, as well as government entities such as SEBI, ONGC, and BHEL. In fact, he graced esteemed educational institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs, and Delhi University colleges like FMS, Hansraj, SRCC, and ShivaJi.

Breakthrough:

Back in 2013, one of his mobile phone videos unexpectedly went viral on social media and WhatsApp. However, being an amateur at the time, he neglected to include his name in the video. Consequently, numerous people watched the video yet remained oblivious to the person behind it.

In 2014, Appurv Gupta embarked on his maiden solo show, titled AppurView: Laugh With an Engineer. This performance was featured on NDTV Prime’s The Rising Stars of Comedy with Appurv Gupta, attracting over 2 million views.

Solo Shows:

Bringing joy to people’s lives through laughter is Appurv’s passion. Sharing stories, observations, and jokes with his audience gives him immense joy. Over the last four years, Appurv Gupta has crafted three solo shows, such as Appurview, RelationShip or RelationShit, and Laugh with an Engineer 2.0.

Milestones :

He earned a spot in the 2015 Forbes India Celebrity 100 Nominees List, sharing company with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2014, he was recognised as one of the top 20 stand-up comics to watch out for by CNN-IBN.

Presented as a TEDx speaker, Appurv was invited by TEDx Hindu College to deliver a talk on the theme of Living the Change.

Most Popular Videos:

His most watched video premiered on September 3, 2019, entitled “5 Star Hotel Experience." It garnered a substantial view count of approximately 4.8 million.

Following closely in popularity, the video “Flights vs. Trains Experience," made public on November 12, 2017, has successfully amassed over 4.2 million views, establishing its position as the second most-watched content on his channel.

Another noteworthy creation, “GuptaJi Ka Tinder Match," unveiled on November 28, 2017, has solidified its status as the third most-viewed video, boasting a view count of 3 million and counting.

Acting Debut:

Appurv Gupta marked his entry into Bollywood through the film Afwaah, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Afwaah delves into the lives of an advertising professional and a political heiress, whose worlds are thrown into turmoil by a viral social media rumour. In the film, Appurv Gupta portrayed the character Bobby.