Meet Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast, Who is 'Cruising' on YouTube Without Auto-Pilot

In the fast-pacing digital world, content creators have taken virtual platforms by storm and India is no exception to the trend. With the whirlwind of craze around social media platforms and vivid content formats be it short or long, influencers are forced to innovate how they choose to engage with their audience all while staying relevant. One such Indian content creator who strives hard to keep his followers engaged is Gaurav Taneja, also popularly known as Flying Beast. His journey to becoming one of India’s most-followed YouTubers is quite interesting. Gaurav went from pursuing Electrical Engineering to bodybuilding and becoming a pilot before gaining attention on social media platforms. Here’s everything that you need to know about his personal and professional background.

Personal Life

Hailing from Kanpur, Gaurav Taneja was born on July 9, 1986. He completed his early schooling at Ghazipur’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh. Gaurav Taneja is married to Ritu Rathee, who is also a pilot and social media influencer. She rose to fame after appearing on her husband’s YouTube channel. Parents to two daughters, Gaurav Taneja and Rithu Rathee amassed massive traction after their participation in the Indian reality TV show Smart Jodi. The couple quit the show mid-way owing to Ritu’s knee injury.

Education

After completing his early schooling, Gaurav Taneja enrolled himself at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kharagpur, West Bengal in 2008. He graduated from the institution with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Since childhood, Gaurav has also been inclined towards health and nutrition. In 2011, he joined a Flight School in Spain and after completing his training joined the IndiGo airline in 2014, where he worked as a first officer and pilot. He later joined the Air Asia airline as a pilot and is said to have an experience of over 9 years in the aviation industry. Moreover, he is also a keen learner and has now begun pursuing a degree in law.

YouTube career

The YouTuber owns not one but three YouTube channels namely Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari Ke Papa. Currently, the Flying Beast channel has amassed over 8.21 million subscribers, whereas Fit Muscle TV enjoys a following of 2.1 million subscribers. Lastly, Rasbhari Ke Papa has about 1.24 million subscribers. Notably, Gaurav Taneja creates a vivid range of content on his YouTube channels to gain social media engagement and keep viewers hooked.

Gaurav Taneja content

His liking towards health and nutrition only grew stronger during his college days and with the motive to make big in the bodybuilding field, Gaurav Taneja opened his YouTube channel Fit Muscle TV in 2016. The video content of this page heavily revolves around Gaurav providing health, diet and exercise tips to his followers. Within a year, the YouTuber realised only posting workout videos wouldn’t suffice to meet his goals which led him to begin his second channel in December 2017. Titled Flying Beast, this page was specifically

made for sharing his daily vlogs.

If that wasn’t enough, Gaurav Taneja also opened a third channel Rasbhari Ke Papa to explore the world of gaming. Displaying his versatility as a creator, the videos uploaded on this channel are his gaming live streams. Appearing alongside his wife and other guests, the Youtuber entertains the gaming community with engaging content. However, the content of not only his virtual but real-life gaming exploits is also uploaded on this channel.