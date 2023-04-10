Meet Giovanni Vigliotto, The US Man Who Married More Than 100 Women In 3 Decades

Handling one marriage can be a huge task for people but an American man created a Guinness world record by marrying more than 100 times. Giovanni Vigliotto married 105 women between 1949 and 1981 without ever getting divorced. This led to him earning the title of the man with the most bigamous marriages.

The Guinness World Records shared a Twitter video detailing the life story of Giovanni. He tied the knot with more than a hundred ladies, about 104 or 105 in 27 different US states and 14 other nations. He assumed a different identity every time he married someone. This is why the women he met barely knew each other and even him. People are unsure to this day if Giovanni is even his real name. He used to propose to the women he met on their first day at flea markets. He used to flee with his wife’s belongings every time and they were later sold at flea markets, where he was also hunting for new victims regularly.

Vigliotto’s last victim, Sharon Clark, was the first to take action and tracked him down all by herself, which was when things started to take a turn for the worse for the perpetrator. He was detained on December 28th, 1981, and was 53 years old at the time. Vigliotto was charged with bigamy and fraud as he never divorced any of his wives and stole from them. However, he denied the allegation and said in an interview, “The police are completely wrong about this. I can’t think of a dozen occasions when I had to propose to someone. In every case, the woman proposed."

Additionally, he claimed to have been kind to the ladies he married and said, “I’m sorry for the ladies in this country if the rest of the males don’t treat women that way." During his 1983 trial, Giovanni Vigliotto claimed that Nikolai Peruskov was his real name. He also revealed 50 identities he used while engaging in fraud along with his 105 spouses’ names and addresses. The defendant received a 34-year prison term and a $3,36,000 (Rs 2.75 crore) fine. Vigliotto spent the last eight years of his life in an Arizona state prison. He died in 1991 from a brain haemorrhage, aged 61.

