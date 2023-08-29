Meet 'Helmet Man' Whose Story of Giving Free Helmets After Friend's Death Aged Well on Reddit

“I have a madness for distributing helmets, just like an alcoholic has an addiction to alcohol," stated Raghvendra Kumar, a 36-year-old renowned as the Helmet Man of India. His prominence surged when he launched his campaign of providing helmets along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. As per reports, Raghvendra has been engaged in helmet distribution since 2014, spurred by a distressing incident that profoundly affected him.

While his identity as a benevolent figure, having gifted over 56,000 helmets and potentially saved around 30 lives, is widely recognised, his narrative has recently regained attention on Reddit and endured the test of time.

Also Read: ‘Bewakoofiyan’: Bride Rides Scooty Without Helmet, Delhi Police Responds

Advertisement

Promptly following the resurgence of his story, admiration from the public poured in once again. A commentator expressed, “No doubt he is doing a very great job but I think it’s too much…. Sacrificing everything for this, for people who don’t even care about it." Another voice chimed in with, “Imagine how many tragedies he will help prevent. What a bro!" Simultaneously, concerns arose regarding his means of buying numerous helmets pointing out the financial challenges.

However, what shattered him and led him to leave his job to get involved in the campaign? In 2014, Raghvendra experienced the loss of his close friend and roommate, Krishna Kumar Thakur, a native of Madhubani in Bihar, due to a road accident.

Raghvendra, hailing from Bihar’s Kaimur district, shared a hostel room with Krishna Kumar in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. While Raghvendra pursued Law at Lloyd Law College, Krishna Kumar studied engineering at IILM College of Engineering. “Krishna wasn’t wearing a helmet. He suffered a head injury, but there were no other injuries on any other part of his body. After the accident on the Yamuna Expressway, which was newly built, nobody came to his help. It was only after an hour that one person spotted him and rushed him to a hospital," Raghvendra shared.

Advertisement

This incident spurred him to relinquish his prestigious role as a legal advisor to numerous multinational corporations, transitioning into a full-time road safety volunteer. Raghvendra disclosed that he sold his Greater Noida house for Rs. 52 lakhs in 2018; he had originally purchased it for Rs. 43 lakhs in 2013. His wife also parted with her jewellery, valued at Rs. 15 lakhs, and he sold his bitcoins worth Rs. 75 lakhs.

Advertisement

Even as the Times of India reported his financial struggles, his dedication remained steadfast despite facing bankruptcy. “Call me a madman but I’ll continue with my endeavor for road safety," he affirmed. “I’ll shift back to my ancestral village Bhadari pr Kaimur district of Bihar, as I cannot sustain the expense of buying helmets and taking care of my family simultaneously. I have a six-year-old son whom I am planning to get admitted in a government school as a cost-cutting measure but I’ll continue to buy helmets and save lives."