Meet Honey Possums, The World’s Only Nectarivore Mammals That Cannot Fly

The world is full of creatures that appear strange when we encounter them for the first time. That’s because there are a total of 8.7 million species of plants and animals that exist, and it is difficult to digest every ability, diet and lifecycle they follow. One such animal is the marsupial mammal named Honey Possum. Honey Possum is a unique animal as it is the only nectarivorous mammal that cannot fly.

The honey possum is the world’s smallest marsupial. They are mostly found in flower-rich regions of Southwest Western Australia as it is perfect for them to have plenty of food around the year. They have long noses, pink prehensile tails and black beady eyes which is why you may mistake it for being a rat when you first see it. But in fact, the honey possum is neither a mouse nor a possum. It doesn’t even eat honey.

Scientifically named Tarsipes rostratus and commonly called noolbenger, the small marsupial is mostly nocturnal (active at night). It feeds only on nectar and pollen and fills most of its water requirements with its food. The honey possum is unique as it cannot fly from flower to flower like butterflies and bees and yet has the same diet as the flying insects.

The honey possum has several ways to adapt. The tongue of the marsupial can stretch out the length of its head and has bristles at the end to mop up nectar. Moreover, the pollen grains are scraped off the tongue by combs that are arranged on the roof of its mouth. It can also flick its tongue in and out three times every second. They can even enter short periods of torpor (temporary hibernation) when the food is scarce, with lower body temperatures and minimal metabolic activity.

Honey possums live for about 1-2 years, but females can have up to three litters of two to four younglings each year. The female honey possums are larger than the males and have a useful reproductive mechanism called embryonic diapause. This means that they can put their embryo development on hold.