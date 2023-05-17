Meet Identical Triplet Sisters From The US Who Became Doctors Just Like Their Mother

It has been often seen that children follow in their parent’s footsteps and choose the same profession as them. But how common is it for three sisters to become doctors like their mother? What makes the story more interesting is the fact that the sisters are identical triplets. A family in the US actually has four obstetrician-gynaecologists (OB-GYN) where three are identical triplets while the fourth is their mother. Dr Janet Gersten, 70, told TODAY that she never forced her three daughters to become doctors like her but added that she’s “proud of how things have worked out". The sisters, Vicky, Joanna, and Sarah Bedell were just eight years old when they first saw their mother deliver a baby. Today, all three are practicing as doctors under their mother.

Joanna Bedell recalled that when she saw her mother delivering a baby, “three things definitely stick out in my mind". Joanna, 36, said that she did not expect the baby’s head to be “so big" and that she was about to faint that day. The doctor added that she had also made up her mind never to become an OB-GYN.

But when the triplets grew up, they ended up completing their medical residencies in 2017 from different states of the US. The trio eventually joined their mother at New Age Women’s Health in Miami. Each of the three sisters is practising gynaecology and medical research at the facility but has different specialities.

According to Sarah, she sees “patients with vulvar skin conditions and sexual dysfunction, Vicky usually does our surgeries, and Joanna typically provides miscarriage and pregnancy termination care".

For Joanna, she developed an interest in gynaecology and obstetrics during her medical school days. She said the profession allows her to do primary care, surgeries, procedures and also serves as an opportunity to take care of patients. “And we all know that men make the worst patients," Joanna added.

On her daughters becoming doctors like her, Dr Janet Gersten said that she is the luckiest mother who gets to work with her triplets and spend more time with them. Joanna too highlighted that she loves the fact that “we are all on the same team and that I trust them".