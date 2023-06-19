Meet Iran's Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, The Shortest Man Alive

There is now a new record holder for the shortest man in the world and he is a man named Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, from Iran. Afshin is currently twenty years old and measures 2 feet 1.6 inches or 65.24 cm in height.

The Guinness Book of World Records in Dubai has confirmed his height as the shortest man alive in the world. Afshin hails from Bukan County, located in the West Azerbaijan province of Iran, and he was born on July 13, 2002. He has surpassed the previous record holder, Edward Nino Hernandez from Colombia, who measured 70.21 cm and was 33 years old.

Afshin, who had never travelled outside his home before, accompanied his parents to the Guinness Book of World Records office in Dubai. After 24 hours, during which he was measured three times, the news of his record was officially confirmed. The video of Afshin being measured was shared by the Guinness Book of World Records on YouTube, and numerous users congratulated him in the comments section. Many expressed their good wishes for Afshin’s happiness and good health, while some even speculated that he possessed a kind and generous nature.

As per reports, Afshin is a passionate soccer fan and wears specially designed clothes meant for three-year-old children. He happily remarked that his newfound fame would assist him in supporting his parents, who occasionally struggle to afford his specialised care.

Afshin is fluent in Persian with the local Farsi dialect and also in Kurdish. Despite being born weighing only 700 grams, he has grown to a weight of 6.5 kilos. While Afshin owns a smartphone, he finds it challenging to carry it due to its size relative to his small stature. Additionally, its weight becomes burdensome given his body weight. He receives assistance from his friends in using the smartphone and has a good following on Instagram.