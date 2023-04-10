Meet KKR's Mystery Man Whose 'Serious' Face After Rinku Singh's Heroics Went Viral

On Sunday, Rinku Singh pulled off a stunning feat to deliver an unthinkable win for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. After being down and almost out following Rashid Khan’s record hat-trick, Kolkata made an incredible comeback on the back of Rinku’s onslaught, where he smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over to secure a remarkable three-wicket win. While Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Rinku and his journey from rags to riches, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a man at the dugout who didn’t seem to share the same happiness as the rest of the team, despite Rinku’s heroics that left his teammates in disbelief.

So, who is the mystery man in the hat with a serious expression, while Rinku Singh made history with his stunning performance? Meet AR Srikkanth, the performance and strategic analyst, who works with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), as well as other T20 leagues like the PSL and BPL. Srikkanth has devoted his life to travelling the world, identifying new talent, and working closely with various T20 franchises. He evaluates players based on certain parameters that would fit perfectly into a particular team’s system. Srikkanth is best known for his astute selection of players, including Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill for KKR, and Rashid Khan, whom he discovered and signed up for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Advertisement

Social media users have been buzzing with curiosity about the identity of the man who appeared less than thrilled during KKR’s match despite Rinku’s heroics. One user identified him, commenting, “He is shrikant. Performance analyst cum scout." Another user speculated that Srikkanth’s disappointment could have been due to his analysis and wrote, “He is analyst and according to his analysis, Rinku and Umesh can’t make it. So his analysis proved wrong. So the face. Bhai performance pressure…!"

Advertisement

A third user jokingly suggested, “he didn’t pick Rinku Singh in his Dream11 team." Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to poke fun at his serious expression during the exciting match.

However, the reason behind his apparent disappointment remains unclear, considering the high-stakes nature of the game and the thrill of the moment.

Read all the Latest News here