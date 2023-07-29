Meet Masterminds Behind Slayy Point's Viral Videos, The Inventor of 'Binod' Meme

The internet has provided a platform for content creators to connect with a global audience. Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan, the dynamic duo behind the YouTube channel Slayy Point, have successfully grabbed this opportunity. Their channel has gained popularity for its diverse content, ranging from entertaining videos to engaging gaming content, reaction, and daily vlogs. Alongside their primary channel, they also manage two more channels called Slayy Pop and Slayy Shorts, where they consistently create content to entertain and engage with more people. Let’s delve into the background of these creative minds and explore what makes them stand out in today’s digital age.

Personal Life and Career

Gautami and Abhyudaya share a common background as they were both born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Their friendship began during their school days, when they already had numerous creative ideas and used to make reaction videos on Facebook. After completing their school, the duo took the bold step of starting their own YouTube channel and named it Silly Point. Balancing their passion for content creation with their college studies, Gautami and Abhyudaya began experimenting with various concepts for their channel.

In 2016, when Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan started their YouTube journey, their initial idea was to create reaction videos. However, they struggled to attract traffic to their channel. Later, they decided to change their content strategy and ventured into creating movie reviews and breakdowns. This new approach started gaining attention and their content began to garner more views. However, they faced a new challenge due to copyright strikes, which posed a threat to their channel’s growth.

Despite facing various hurdles, Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan remained determined. They tried to understand the preferences of their audience and recognised the appeal of humourous and entertaining content for the younger generation. They decided to shift their focus and started creating roast videos, parody videos and other comedic content.

In 2017, they rebranded their YouTube channel as Slayy Point. This proved to be a turning point for their channel as it began to gain popularity among viewers.

YouTube success

Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan received the honour to host the Red Carpet of YouTube FanFest in 2019. This opportunity allowed them to showcase their charisma and talent in front of a live audience.

While they have always prioritized creating original, relevant and unfiltered content, which has helped them garner significant attention, but it was a simple reaction video about subscribers’ comments mentioning ‘Binod’ that unexpectedly went viral in 2020 and became a turning point in their YouTube journey. The video became a sensation, attracting a massive audience and boosting their subscriber count.

Over the years, Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan have collaborated with fellow content creators. Earlier this year, they had the incredible opportunity to collaborate with Netflix for ‘New Meming’. This allowed them to connect with actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.