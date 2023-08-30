Meet Rahul Subramanian, The 'Overachiever' in Indian Comedy Scene Everyone Loves

Rahul Subramanian, from Mumbai, is a popular stand-up comedian and entertainer. Before diving fully into stand-up comedy, Rahul used to work as a brand manager. He teamed up with fellow comedian Kumar Varun to create the YouTube channel Random Chikibum. Rahul is quite known for his interactive performances where he involves the audience. Interestingly, he’s also active on LinkedIn and actively shares posts. Let’s explore some details about this brand manager turned stand-up comedian.

Personal details and education:

Advertisement

Born on May 10, 1988, Rahul Subramanian originates from Mumbai, India. Even at a young age, he displayed a remarkable sense of humour, engaging in playful banter and games with his friends. His quick wit often resulted in him sharing jokes that left an impression. Interestingly, he would frequently entertain his classmates with his comedic performances, earning praise from his teachers.

Rahul Subramanian pursued his education at Vivekanand Education Society Institute of Technology, Sindhi Society Chembur, Mumbai. Graduating from a prestigious local university, he excelled not only in his studies but also in his comedic endeavours. He completed his engineering degree before moving on to attain a postgraduate degree in MBA (Marketing) from the Institute of Management Technology in Ghaziabad, India. He actively participated as a stand-up comedian in his college’s annual events, showcasing his comedic talents on stage.

Career:

Transitioning from a brand manager to a comedian, Rahul Subramanian realised later in life that the corporate world wasn’t his calling. Since this realisation, he has become a regular fixture at top comedy clubs across the nation. Presently on a tour with his one-hour solo, “Kal Main Udega," Rahul’s comedy resonates if you appreciate humour with a message, even though you might need to develop your own message, as he humorously points out.

Also read: Meet Bhuvan Bam, The Man Who Redefined Comedy on YouTube Using Just a Phone

Advertisement

Since entering the comedy scene in 2014, this Mumbai-based comedian has been entertaining audiences consistently. He, along with his friend Kumar Varun, clinched victory in the inaugural YouTube Comedy Hunt, a sketch video competition, for their channel Random Chikibum, which played a pivotal role in launching their careers.

Rahul Subramanian embarked on his comedy journey during his college days, performing stand-up at various shows and gatherings. His presence also graced renowned clubs for diverse events and festivities. Alongside his on-stage appearances, he remained active on social media, regularly uploading comedy videos to his ‘Random Chikibum’ YouTube channel, established in July 2015. His comedic venture extended to Amazon Prime Video, where his show is available for streaming. Prior to his comedy career, he occupied roles as a manager for Mahindra Rise and Mahindra Retail Pvt. Ltd. He also gained experience as a business development management professional with Bare Associates International, and in 2007, he served as a sales manager for Convonix Inc. in Mumbai.

Diving into his comedic journey, Rahul has made appearances in recent seasons of Amazon Prime Video shows like Comicstaan and Comedy Premium League. Alongside these, his Amazon Prime Video special, Kal Main Udega, reflects his brand of comedy. This transition into comedy has not only won his heart but also propelled him to make the most of his newfound recognition.

Advertisement

Most watched videos:

Rahul Subramanian’s channel boasts its most popular video, titled “RAHUL SUBRAMANIAN | LIVE IN BANGALORE | CROWD WORK (PART 1)," posted on January 15, 2020. This particular video has surpassed a remarkable 15 million views.

Advertisement

Following closely, the second most viewed video on his channel bears the title “Break Up and MBA | Stand Up Comedy by Rahul Subramanian," shared on November 25, 2016. It has garnered an impressive count of over 10 million views to date.

Advertisement

Notably, the third-highest viewed video on Rahul’s channel is “Bangalore | Stand up Comedy by Rahul Subramanian," posted on April 3, 2019. This particular video has captured the attention of an audience exceeding 9.4 million views.